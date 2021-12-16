Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 300 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $128.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.86. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

