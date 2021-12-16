Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $213,000 Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Appian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Appian by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Appian by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Appian by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

