Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stepan were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stepan by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $137,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.02.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

