Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Down 60.5% in November

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 230,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VRPX opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Virpax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony P. Mack bought 25,125 shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,248.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

