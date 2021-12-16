Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 55,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,353,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after buying an additional 2,710,178 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,324,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 549,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after buying an additional 442,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

