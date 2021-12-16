Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 96.3% in November

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the November 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000.

NASDAQ JOET traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.35. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

