Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.35 Million

Analysts expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) to report $148.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.70 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year sales of $427.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Vivid Seats stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 1,252,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,437. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

