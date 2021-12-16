Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of VVNT stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,331. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after purchasing an additional 776,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 565,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 148,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 919,091 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

