Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $135.60

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.60 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.77), with a volume of 27637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.76).

Several research firms have recently commented on VVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 141 ($1.86) to GBX 142 ($1.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 166 ($2.19) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.