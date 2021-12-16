Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLPNY. Erste Group downgraded Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

VLPNY opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

