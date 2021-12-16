Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading Down 4.2%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) shares fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.50. 1,608,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,556,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). On average, equities analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

