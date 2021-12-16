Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €69.00 by Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €69.00 ($77.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNA. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.21 ($72.15).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €49.30 ($55.39) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.49. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €47.11 ($52.93) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($68.49). The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

