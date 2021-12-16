Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $44.83 Average PT from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,321. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

