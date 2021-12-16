Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.25. The stock has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 3,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

