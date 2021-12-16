Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Disney's fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected strength in Media and Entertainment Distribution segment and revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses. The company benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Disney+ net additions are expected to be higher in the second half of fiscal 2022 from the first half. The upcoming movies, including The King’s Man are anticipated to aid the segment’s prospects. Disney shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, Disney expects to incur elevated costs in fiscal 2022 due to expenses associated with new projects such as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Avengers Campus, and the Epcot expansion, and cruise ship expansion. Disney’s leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day moving average is $172.25. The company has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a PE ratio of 137.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

