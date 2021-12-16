Warburg Research Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €53.00 ($59.55) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on United Internet in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Internet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.19 ($48.53).

Shares of UTDI opened at €34.01 ($38.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Internet has a one year low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a one year high of €39.34 ($44.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.23 and a 200 day moving average of €34.38.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

