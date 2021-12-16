Warburg Research Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €53.00 ($59.55) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on United Internet in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Internet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.19 ($48.53).

Shares of UTDI opened at €34.01 ($38.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Internet has a one year low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a one year high of €39.34 ($44.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.23 and a 200 day moving average of €34.38.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

