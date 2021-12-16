Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

NYSE:HCC opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at $19,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $470,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

