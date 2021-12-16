Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.43. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.