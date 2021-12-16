Wealthgate Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after buying an additional 460,046 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.51. 3,194,053 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

