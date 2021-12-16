Wealthgate Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 57,753 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter.

EMQQ traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.90. 334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,509. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

