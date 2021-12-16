Wealthgate Family Office LLC Takes $143,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,886,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $455.36. 605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

