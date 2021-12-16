Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Down 7.2%

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. 1,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 367,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEAV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Weave Communications Company Profile (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

