Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up 1.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after buying an additional 29,512 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

