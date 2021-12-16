Weaver Consulting Group Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,374 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $92.65 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69. The company has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.08, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

