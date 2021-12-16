Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 1,576 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 40.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after purchasing an additional 146,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,453 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27.

