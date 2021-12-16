Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA):

12/15/2021 – XpresSpa Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

12/11/2021 – XpresSpa Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – XpresSpa Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – XpresSpa Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – XpresSpa Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/20/2021 – XpresSpa Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – XpresSpa Group had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – XpresSpa Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

XpresSpa Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

