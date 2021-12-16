Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98. 8,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,447,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

WB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

