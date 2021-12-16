Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $25.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 685,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,486,625. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.