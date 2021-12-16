Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $27.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

