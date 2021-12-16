Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.05. 103,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00. Welltower has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

