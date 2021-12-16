West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Bancorporation in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 32.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 41.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 14.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $214,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.