West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$180.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

WFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$147.60.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

TSE:WFG opened at C$112.48 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.36.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 15.970001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.