Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Trading Down 0.1%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.44. 65,467 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 22,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.