Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Major Shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:WES opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 58.11%.

WES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.