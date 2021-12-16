Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.54 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.