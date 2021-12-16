Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.24 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4,998.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

TEL opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.18 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

