Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.85 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,570 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 5.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 348,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 123,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

