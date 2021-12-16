Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 99.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,718,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,767,989. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $156.24 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

