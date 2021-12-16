Westpac Banking Corp Sells 5,048 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 92,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $245.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $245.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

