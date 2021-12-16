Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.72

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 368590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.90. The company has a market cap of C$485.05 million and a P/E ratio of 28.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.