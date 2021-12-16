WHALE (WHALE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. WHALE has a total market cap of $109.19 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $15.27 or 0.00031313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.57 or 0.08259476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.76 or 1.00222989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00052727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002640 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

