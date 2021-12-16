Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. Whitehaven Coal has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

