Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (OTC:WLLSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Investment analysts at Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (OTC:WLLSF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Company Profile

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA engages in the provision of maritime related services, transportation, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Maritime Services, Supply Services, and Holding and Investments. The Maritime Services segment offers marine products, ship agency services and logistics to the merchant fleet and ship management including manning for all major vessel types through a worldwide network.

