William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $15.87. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $106.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $26.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $116.25 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,048.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,839.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,656.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,053.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

