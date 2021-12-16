WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

