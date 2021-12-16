WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 234,516 shares of company stock worth $15,066,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

