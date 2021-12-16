WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.19 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Graham worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 36.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graham by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Graham by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Graham by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $578.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $461.29 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.48.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

