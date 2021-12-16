WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $259.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

