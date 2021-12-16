WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

