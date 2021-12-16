WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 17,419 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,419 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

